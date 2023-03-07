Study: Meat, dairy, rice production contributing to climate change

UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Scientists say at the current rate of consumption, Earth's temperature will rise 1 degree Celsius just on food production alone.
What we eat is having a negative impact on the planet, and if we don't change, we're in trouble. That's according to a new study from climate scientists.
Researchers took a look at our dietary habits and found three food groups — meat, dairy and rice — contribute the most to global warming.
And at the current rate of consumption, climate change will rise 1 degree Celsius just on food production alone. That would push the world past the U.N.'s agreed-upon temperature target.
Scientists say the key to avoiding this scenario is to cut down on meat consumption. Methane from farm animals is a major driver for climate change.
