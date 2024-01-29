Study: Music isn't just good for the soul; it's good for the brain too

Why music and memories are so intertwined
The brain is doing something slightly different when storing certain memories that occur while you're listening to your favorite song.LEARN MORE
Individuals who played a keyboard or a brass instrument, like the piano or trumpet, showed a significant improvement in working memory.
Playing an instrument or even singing your favorite tune may improve your memory and thinking skills.
According to a group of researchers in the U.K., playing a musical instrument improved working memory and the ability to solve complex tasks in older adults, while singing and overall musical ability were also linked to better memory performance.
“Although more research is needed to investigate this relationship, our findings suggest that promoting the exposure to music during life can increase cognitive reserve and reduce the risk of cognitive impairment in older age,” the study read.
The study, published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, is part of the University of Exeter's larger PROTECT project, and it focuses on ongoing evaluation of cognitive function in adults aged 40 and above.
In this study, over 1,100 participants, aged 40 to 67, included both individuals with a musical background and those without.
Researchers found that individuals who played a keyboard or a brass instrument, like the piano or trumpet, showed a significant improvement in working memory, while those who played woodwind instruments, such as the flute, tended to have better executive function.
Meanwhile, those who sang showed better verbal reasoning, but not memory — but group singing was linked to improvements in verbal memory and fluency.
"There is considerable evidence for the benefit of music group activities for individuals with dementia, and this approach could be extended as part of a healthy aging package for healthy older adults to enable them to proactively reduce their risk and to promote brain health," the study reads.
The brain is doing something slightly different when storing certain memories that occur while you're listening to your favorite song.LEARN MORE
Before you order Ozempic, Wegovy or similar drugs online, the Better Business Bureau advises caution.
This new data shows the impact of abortion restrictions women and girls now face in the United States.
According to behavioral health experts, seasonal affective disorder affects around 10 million Americans each year.
Local fishermen estimate the water to be 15 feet deep in the area where the vehicle plunged into the water.
The 17-year-old, who has been incarcerated since 2020, was on the run for four days until he was caught.
The 17-year-old, who has been incarcerated since 2020, was on the run for four days until he was caught.