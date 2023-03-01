Study shows young men are more likely than young women to be single

Dating can be tricky, but a new study highlights a striking difference in the number of young men on the market compared to young women.

About 6 in 10 (63%) American men ages 18-29 report being single, while only 34% of women in the same group said the same, according to a study by Pew Research Center.

Single is defined as not married, living with a partner or in a committed romantic relationship.

The number of those who are single dropped to 25% of men and 17% of women among people 30 to 49 years old.

The proportion of single adults also varies by demographics like race, education and sexual orientation. For example, Black individuals were 15% more likely to be single than the next-largest ethnic group on the list. LGBTQ men were also more likely than their counterparts to be single.

However, a majority (57%) of all bachelors and bachelorettes surveyed said they're completely content with their relationship status and just not interested in dating. Most said they had other priorities right now or just like the idea of riding solo.

As for those who are single and "looking," the data shows that not everyone has the same preferences.

About 1 in 5 (19%) single men are only looking for casual dates, while the women are more likely to be seeking an exclusive, committed relationship (41%).

Dating is getting tougher in the U.S. The "In The Loop" series Love Life digs into how Americans are dealing with the changing landscape of modern dating. LEARN MORE

So, let's say you're younger, single and looking to get hit by Cupid's arrow — where should you look?

According to the study, more than half (53%) of singles under 50 are taking the "nontraditional" route and turning to online dating apps like Hinge, Bumble and Tinder.

Online dating was pretty taboo when it first emerged and there was a stigma attached to meeting someone online, but now dating apps have become the norm and seem to be working.

Pew says 12% of U.S. adults surveyed have married or been in a committed relationship with someone they met online.

But whether you're single and can't seem to find love, or simply aren't even interested in dating, the important thing to remember is you're not alone.