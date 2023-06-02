Study shows growing support for LGBTQ+ Americans

Campaign launched to address LGBTQ+ mental health needs
Among non-LGBTQ+ people, a survey found 84% support equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.
Most Americans agree that LGBTQ+ Americans should not be discriminated against for how they live their lives.
A study from GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, shows that support for equal rights is at an all-time high.
Among non-LGBTQ people, 84% said they support equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. That's three percentage points higher than in 2022 and five percentage points higher than in 2021.
While support for the LGBTQ+ appears to be growing, politicians have continued to target the group. According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year. The organization says 45 bills have been enacted into law.
Some of those bills have targeted schools. From the banning of LGBTQ+ books and instruction, many in the community feel their existence is under attack.
These anti-LGBTQ+ political actions don't seem to reflect how most Americans feel. The poll shows 96% of non-LGBTQ+ Americans agree that schools should be a safe and accepting place for all youth.
However, GLAAD's study notes that there is still a barrier between non-LGBTQ+ individuals and members of the community. The study says 50% of non-LGBTQ+ Americans say that nonbinary and transgender people are new and/or unfamiliar to them.
GLAAD believes visibility and representation have a major impact on how the LGBTQ+ community is perceived and welcomed into other spaces.
"Support for LGBTQ equality has reached an all-time high, but allyship must turn into action," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "Media, content creators, and corporate leaders need to lead and respond to hate with undeterred support for the LGBTQ community, including LGBTQ employees, shareholders and consumers."
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is addressing the difficulties the LGBTQ+ community faces in accessing mental health resources.
