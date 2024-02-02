Study shows why women are more likely to have autoimmune disorders

A California county declared loneliness a public health emergency
San Mateo County is the first county in the country to declare this type of emergency.LEARN MORE
Women account for nearly 80% of all autoimmune disorders, and the answer likely involves genetic differences.
Women are far more likely to suffer from autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and scleroderma, and scientists wanted to know why.
Recently, researchers at Stanford University tried to determine why women comprise about 80% of these cases. According to a new study published Feb. 1 in Cell, the answer might be in our genetics.
The researchers note that biological men have just one X chromosome while women have two. In place of two x chromosomes, men have a Y chromosome, which researchers say only contains a handful of active genes.
X chromosomes provide much more activity, but women's bodies have to compensate for that by inactivating one of the X chromosomes. This inactivation is because of a molecule called Xist.
San Mateo County is the first county in the country to declare this type of emergency.LEARN MORE
The study says when a female cell dies due to tissue injury, Xist will invariably be exposed to the immune system. The study suggests that Xist contributes to several steps in the progression of autoimmune disease.
The researchers noted that other factors can also lead to autoimmune diseases, which is why men do sometimes develop them.
“Every cell in a woman’s body produces Xist,” said Howard Chang, professor of dermatology and of genetics at Stanford. “But for several decades, we’ve used a male cell line as the standard of reference. That male cell line produced no Xist and no Xist/protein/DNA complexes, nor have other cells used since for the test. So, all of a female patient’s anti-Xist-complex antibodies — a huge source of women’s autoimmune susceptibility — go unseen.”
The researchers say the study will hopefully lead to a better way to predict autoimmune disorders before they develop.
According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, nearly 50 million Americans have one or more autoimmune disorders. The group says these disorders are among the 10 leading causes of death among women in the U.S.
A painkiller from Vertex was shown to significantly reduce pain in post-surgery and other patients in late-stage clinical trials.
Advocates say those with obesity face stigmas and discrimination when trying to obtain health care, making it challenging to seek treatment.
The government will negotiate prices for 10 of the priciest drugs that Medicare recipients may depend on to treat things like diabetes and arthritis.
His family released a statement confirming the news, writing that the long-time actor died "peacefully in his sleep" on Thursday.
The 2017 leak revealed how the CIA hacked Apple and Android smartphones in spying operations, and efforts to turn televisions into listening devices.
Most believe health care costs should be more transparent, and don't agree with their costs for care, a new study shows.