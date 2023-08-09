Study shows working from home results in less productivity

10 companies that will let you work from home and are hiring now
Some companies are leaning hard into letting workers keep flexibility by hiring for remote-only roles.LEARN MORE
Researchers found that people working from home were 18% less productive than those working in an office.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of American workers packed up their things and transferred their work duties to the comfort of their own home. In the months since, with the threat of infection no longer a widespread concern, more companies — and even the Biden administration — are calling on workers to return to the office.
Some argue that working from home is best. Others claim being in the office is best. And some more extreme views allege remote work should even be scorned. But regardless which side you're on, it could come down to productivity — and one new study looks to settle that debate.
In a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, economists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) looked at two groups of data entry workers in India — one of which worked remotely while the other group worked in-office.
Over the course of eight weeks, researchers found that the productivity of those working from home was 18% lower than those in the office.
Some companies are leaning hard into letting workers keep flexibility by hiring for remote-only roles.LEARN MORE
The economists observed a total of 235 entry-level workers who were randomized across skill level and divided into two groups, according to the study. The primary factor used to determine productivity was "net typing speed," which researchers defined by the number of correct entries the workers typed per minute. Ultimately, the workers in-office proved more effective.
However, the study noted some negative effects of office-based work that can partially be contributed to subgroups that have children or other responsibilities at home, as well as poorer households. But overall, workers who preferred being remote were substantially less effective at home than at the office.
One of the possible explanations to this drop-off in productivity could be communication challenges that arise from virtual work. Researchers call it "power in proximity."
The commercial real estate sector is facing stress due to higher mortgage interest rates and banks tightening credit.LEARN MORE
In an earlier study, economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York paired up with researchers from the University of Iowa and Harvard to study software engineers at an unnamed Fortune 500 firm.
Before the pandemic, researchers found engineers in the same building as their supervisors received 21% more comments on their programs than those working in other buildings. But once the pandemic shuttered offices, feedback drastically shrank even more, suggesting that proximity played a role.
The "power in proximity" paper also calls hybrid models into question, finding that if just one person was remote, the entire team operated as it was remote, affecting feedback for everyone. Additionally, the lack of mentorship could also hurt a business's bottom line, as the paper found a decline in feedback made remote employees more likely to quit.
To boost efficiency, the economists recommend teams be either fully remote or fully in-office.
Nevertheless, both studies above could bolster the case that more organizations are making efforts to get workers back into the office.
In contrast, one survey found an overwhelming majority of workers preferred hybrid models or not returning to the office at all, meaning the demands we're seeing from some employers may lead to greater drop-off as people seek more flexible job opportunities.
The shortage means sriracha fans are buying from resellers who double and triple prices.
Eight-year-old Owen Escoto has been rockin' the hairdo for the past year and a half.
An old age filter lets you peek into your future.
The suspect was shot and killed by FBI agents when they were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants.
Cities are looking for ways to take advantage of empty commercial buildings as many businesses that formerly occupied these spaces have gone remote.
Financial distress is leading Americans to pull money out of their 401(k) retirement plans at an alarming rate.