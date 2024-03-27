Subaru recalls over 118,000 US vehicles, citing faulty air bag sensors

Disney figurine toys recalled by Fisher-Price
The recall involves the plastic Donald Duck and Daisy Duck toys sold as part of the Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends figure pack.LEARN MORE
The automaker's recall includes sedans and SUVs in the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Automaker Subaru issued a massive recall of potentially 118,723 vehicles after the company says a sensor that activates air bags may be faulty, causing air bags not to deploy in a crash.
The National Highway Transportation Security Administration said Subaru of America, Inc. plans to recall some 2020-2022 Outback and Legacy vehicles. The company has concerns over the vehicles' occupant-detection system, which it says can short-circuit or even crack, causing the front passenger air bag to fail.
The recall involves the plastic Donald Duck and Daisy Duck toys sold as part of the Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends figure pack.LEARN MORE
The recall affects mostly Outback models, making up 103,114 vehicles out of the total number recalled, while 15,609 Subary Legacy vehicles were included in the recall.
Subaru said that it is possible that during the production process, some of the sensors' printed circuit boards were deformed, causing a crack to form in the capacitors. Cracks could allow moisture to enter the components. which can lead to the short-circuiting, the NHTSA said
Subaru said if a short circuit happens, the air-bag-system warning light in the affected vehicles will illuminate, and "front passenger air bag off" indicators will illuminate as well. The NHTSA has listed component part numbers and details about the recalled vehicle models and years on its website.
Subaru dealers will replace all four of the sensors on the front passenger seat with new components, the safety agency said.
Anyone with questions can contact Subaru, or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline.
The national average for minimum auto coverage is $1,345 per year, and $3,244 for full auto coverage.
The problems, which centered around functionality of its touch-screen interface and fast-charging capabilities, were resolved with a software update.
CEO Elon Musk called the suspected attack "extremely dumb," as the company worked to get the production site running again.
The company will temporarily move its Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia, and arrange transportation for cruise guests back to Baltimore.
Police described the suspect as an adult male who stabbed multiple individuals. The suspect was taken into custody, according to law enforcement.
The U.N. Environment Programme's Food Waste Index Report states most waste come from households.