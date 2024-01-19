Subway baking up footlong cookies, pretzels and churros nationwide

McDonald's brings back 4-patty Big Mac for a limited time
The largest fast food chain in the U.S. isn't just making footlongs in sandwich form. It's releasing three new footlong desserts.
After releasing footlong cookies at select locations for a limited time in 2022 and 2023, Subway said its $5-footlong chocolate chip cookies will be available nationally starting Monday.
Subway also said two other desserts, an Auntie Anne's footlong pretzel and a Cinnabon footlong churro, will be available nationally starting Monday as well.
Subway said the footlong cookie is "thick, gooey and packed with chocolate chips." The cookie was available at four locations in 2023 in conjunction with National Cookie Day.
The Auntie Anne's footlong pretzel will sell for $3 and will be served with a side of Subway's honey mustard. The footlong churro will sell for $2.
Subway said the three new menu additions will be part of its Sidekicks menu category.
"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," said Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America. "This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can't get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."
According to QSR Magazine, Subway is the largest fast food chain in the U.S., ahead of Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin'.
