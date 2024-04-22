Supreme Court will take up the legal fight over ghost guns

New report details illegal gun trafficking trends in the US
A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report found an alarming link between legal guns being sold to someone who can't buy one.LEARN MORE
The case revolves around a Biden administration rule that changed the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts.
The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up a Biden administration appeal over the regulation of difficult-to-trace ghost guns that had been struck down by lower courts.
The justices by a 5-4 vote had previously intervened to keep the regulation in effect during the legal fight. Ghost guns, which lack serial numbers, have been turning up at crime scenes with increasing regularity.
The regulation, which took effect in 2022, changed the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun, so they can be tracked more easily. Those parts must be licensed and include serial numbers. Manufacturers must also run background checks before a sale, as they do with other commercially made firearms.
The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts or kits or by 3D printers. The rule does not prohibit people from buying a kit or any type of firearm.
A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report found an alarming link between legal guns being sold to someone who can't buy one.LEARN MORE
The Justice Department had told the court that local law enforcement agencies seized more than 19,000 ghost guns at crime scenes in 2021, a more than tenfold increase in just five years.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, in Fort Worth, Texas, struck down the rule last year, concluding that it exceeded the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ authority. O’Connor wrote that the definition of a firearm in federal law does not cover all the parts of a gun. Congress could change the law, he wrote.
A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made up of three appointees of then-President Donald Trump largely upheld O'Connor's ruling.
The Supreme Court allowed the regulation to remain in effect while the lawsuit continues. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined with the court’s three liberal members to form the majority. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas would have kept the regulation on hold during the appeals process.
Barrett, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were appointed by Trump.
Arguments won't take place before the fall.
The case is considered the most significant to come before the high court in decades on homelessness, which is reaching record levels in the U.S.
The Supreme Court ruled an employee must only show some harm came as a result of a forced job transfer.
The court ruled 7-2 that the Department of Veterans Affairs improperly calculated the educational benefits for a retired Army captain.
A new documentary tells the story of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Concerns about the bird flu have grown in recent months as it has continued to decimate bird populations and spread to more mammals.
The deadline for parties to confirm their presidential candidate in Ohio is Aug. 7, but the Democratic National Convention isn't until Aug. 19.