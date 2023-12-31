watch live
toggle menu
U.S.

 Surfer dies following a shark encounter in Hawaii

The surfer encountered a shark while surfing at Paia Bay, where warning signs extend one mile on either side of the beach.

A surfboard lies on the sand on the sand at a beach in Hawaii.
Generic image of a surfboard lies on the sand on the sand at a beach in Hawaii.
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher / AP
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 8:46 p.m. EST Dec 31, 2023

A surfer in Hawaii died at the hospital after a shark attack Saturday.

According to Maui County authorities, they received a report at around 11 a.m. local time Saturday about “a miscellaneous type incident.” Upon arrival, they discovered that Ocean Safety Officers had rescued and transported Jason Carter, a 39-year-old man, to shore using a jet ski.

Responders conducted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, and Carter was then taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Carter, who is originally from Haiku, faced the shark encounter while surfing at Paia Bay, where shark warning signs are placed on beaches one mile on either side of the bay.

While initial signs of foul play were not evident, the police department reports that the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.