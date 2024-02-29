Surge of migrants causing strain on border resources

Texas Gov. Abbott announces border camps for National Guard troops
Texas' governor is doubling down on his immigration strategy along the Rio Grande, announcing the state will build housing for the National Guard.LEARN MORE
The number of migrants flowing into the U.S. from Mexico has taxed the immigration system, which hasn't been significantly updated in decades.
As people in Eagle Pass, Texas, carry on with their day-to-day lives, just yards away is the U.S.-Mexico border — the center of immigration and border issues.
"We're known now for something that's almost notoriety rather than being famous for something. And that's for the migrant crisis we've had here," said Mike Garcia, an Eagle Pass resident.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative governors nationwide have used Eagle Pass as a symbol to show record-high migrant surges — which dwindled in January to more than 68,000 illegal crossings. It dropped from nearly 150,000 migrants in December, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.
"So Gov. Abbott has managed to put pressure here in Eagle Pass and send cracks through the entire union," said Amerika Garcia Grewa, an Eagle Pass resident.
Now, former President Trump is going to visit Eagle Pass. His visit is aimed at highlighting the surge of people crossing into the U.S. illegally for years.
While some say Eagle Pass has nothing to gain from his visit, others believe his message of more enforcement is something the country needs to hear.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will also be in Texas to meet with border agents in Brownsville and continue his push to pass bipartisan legislation that gives more funding to border agents and faster asylum hearings. His visit is also being received with mixed views in Eagle Pass.
In Eagle Pass, those on both sides of the issue want action, to help both the migrants and the town.
