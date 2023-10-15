watch live
toggle menu
Obituaries

Suzanne Somers, 'Three's Company' actress, dies at 76

Somers passed away in the presence of her husband, son, and closest family. They had intended to celebrate her birthday on Oct. 16.

Suzanne Somers in 2019.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 4:09 p.m. EDT Oct 15, 2023

Suzanne Somers, renowned for her iconic roles in "Three's Company" and "Step by Step," has passed away at the age of 76.

According to multiple reports, she succumbed to cancer after a resilient battle of over 20 years, just one day before turning 77.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Somers’ publicist R. Couri Hay wrote in a statement obtained by both People Magazine and Fox News.

Somers passed away surrounded by her husband, her son, and her immediate family. They had been planning to celebrate her birthday on Oct. 16, reports stated. A private burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.

Somers was born on Oct. 16, 1946, in California. She rose to fame as Chrissy Snow in the 1970s sitcom "Three’s Company" and later portrayed Carol Foster Lambert in the '90s family comedy "Step by Step."