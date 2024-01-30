'Swiftonomics:' How the NFL, Kansas City have cashed in on Kelce-Swift

How Taylor Swift can make it to the Super Bowl after her Tokyo concert
The music superstar is performing in Tokyo a day before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.LEARN MORE
The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce "Love Story" has generated tons of publicity and earnings for the NFL, but how much exactly?
While it's unclear whether Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl due to her concert in Japan the night before, one thing is for sure: Her presence all season has had a major financial impact for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL, and that won't stop ahead of the Super Bowl.
Tickets for the big game in February are now averaging around $12,000 — around 36% higher than last year's Super Bowl — and small businesses in Kansas City have also been cashing in on the excitement.
Swift's been making money for both the league and Kelce's city ever since she attended her first Chiefs game back in September — but the question is, how much?
Apex Marketing Group says the Swift-Kelce narrative rings in at a whopping $330 million in so-called brand value for digital content and online news. And Front Office Sports says Swift has brought NFL female viewership up 9% from season-to-season.
The music superstar is performing in Tokyo a day before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.LEARN MORE
These financial benefits have also extended to small businesses in Kansas City.
One in particular, the EB and Co. jewelry store, has sold out of its No. 87 jersey ring after it was spotted on Swift's finger.
"I think, hands down, this is the biggest thing that's ever happened to my company and my business for sure," the store's owner, Emily Bordner, said. "It felt like I was in Vegas because every time there was a cha-ching, it was like cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching. And it was just kind of wild."
Plus, clothing brand Cherry Co. now has multiple locations thanks to the Chiefs' wins.
"We're really inspired by just how sports connects community and how it really ignites the spirit of our entire city and community," company founder Thalia Cherry said.
Cherry's designs have caught the attention of major sports names like Patrick Mahomes. She's hoping to see Taylor Swift wearing one of her designs at the Super Bowl.
With the emergence of AI, and the technology now widely accessible, this surely won't be the last time it's a cause for controversy online.
Britney Spears posted an apology for some stories in her book and shouted out her ex Justin Timberlake after her 2011 song shot above his on iTunes.
A hearing is set for March on a longer-term conservatorship Cher is seeking over her son, 47-year-old Elijah Blue Allman.
The unidentified pilot was conscious and was transported to a medical facility for assessment, the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement.
The unidentified pilot was conscious and was transported to a medical facility for assessment, the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement.
President Joe Biden promoted Specialist Kennedy Sanders to sergeant after she was killed in a drone attack in Jordan Sunday.