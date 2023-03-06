Target is launching drive-up returns

Shocker: Sometimes people go to Target and don't want to hang around.

Every now and then, the urge to grab a coffee and browse must be ignored in favor of a get-in-and-get-out trip — like, for example, if you need to make a quick return.

To help out on those rare occasions, Target is introducing a new option to return merchandise in their drive-up area. You don't even need to get out of the car!

"Our journey to expand our fulfillment options starts with making it easier for our guests to shop with us," said Mark Schindele, Target's executive vice president and chief stores officer, in a press release. "That's why we're launching Drive Up Returns. Allowing our guests to process a return from the comfort of their car underscores our commitment to helping guests shop — and return — however they choose."

The process is simple works in a similar way to Target's Drive Up service. Customers begin their return in the Target app by going to Order Details. Once they've chosen to return the item, they can select the "Drive Up return" option.

When they're on the way to the store, customers click a button that lets their chosen store they're coming. Once they've arrived and parked in a numbered Drive Up spot, clicking the "I'm here" button sends a Target employee out to collect the returned item.

A confirmation email with your refund details will arrive in your inbox — and that's it!

The service is free, just like in-store returns, and the same return rules apply: Most unopened, unused products are returnable within 90 days of purchase.

Drive Up Returns aren't available at all stores yet, but it's rolling out across the U.S. throughout spring. Target expects it'll be available in all locations sometime this summer.

This is just the latest innovation in Target's recent customer service revamps. It has also recently announced it will launch 10 owned brands (in-house brands) at great prices, and will add more items to its $3, $5, $10 and $15 offerings. It plans to offer additional promotions while enhancing the Target Circle loyalty program. Target will also be opening 20 stores in different sizes with new design elements, but will also invest in 175 existing stores by remodeling, adding Ulta Beauty at Target or Apple at Target "experiences," or expanding capacity for same-day fulfillment services.

Target also announced it is expanding its sortation center network, meaning it'll be able to deliver next-day to more people in U.S. markets at a lower cost. And it's working to become more efficient, so it can achieve cost savings while enhancing the guest experience.

Oh, and did you know that you can add a Starbucks drink to your drive-up order (at some locations)? Another one of those little touches that make Target runs a pleasure.

This story was originally published by Kathleen St. John on simplemost.com.