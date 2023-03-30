Tax experts warn of refund shock post-pandemic

Experts warn almost 80% of youth get tax advice from social media
Data says a majority of young people get financial and tax advice from social media, but experts warn that we can't trust all of it.LEARN MORE
A tax expert said pandemic changes that made previous tax years complicated are ending, but so are many tax breaks that led to larger refunds.
Tax Day is less than three weeks away, and if you haven’t filed your return yet, experts say you may be in for a surprise when your return comes back.
"You need to watch out for refund shock," said Mark Steber, the chief tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.
Steber explained that pandemic changes that made previous tax years complicated are now reverting, so a lot of the tax breaks people got before are gone.
"The child tax credit went down. The dependent care credit went down, earned income for singles went down. You no longer can take a charitable donation if you don't itemize what's gone. There's no stimulus to add on for a new dependent. So all in all, refunds are going to be a little smaller this year," Steber said.
Florida resident Carol Shantos confirmed her last couple of tax years were very complicated. So complicated, she said she was marked as deceased and still hasn’t received her full stimulus payments.
Shantos was a real estate broker for decades, but after a bad car accident, she’s now on social security and Medicaid, running three side gigs to make ends meet.
"I do a mobile notary service for a title company that I’m licensed through," she said. "I do home-sitting services for people that travel or have a second home in Florida, and I started selling items I could no longer use myself on Poshmark."
Data says a majority of young people get financial and tax advice from social media, but experts warn that we can't trust all of it.LEARN MORE
According to the project management software company TeamStage, 36% of U.S. workers are now part of the post-pandemic “gig economy," earning 58% of what full-time employees do.
Its income that the IRS said needs to be federally taxed, but the new law passed under the American Rescue Plan of 2021 requiring people to file taxes for any transactions made through payment apps and third-party apps is postponed until next year’s tax season.
“So it really is next year, the year we're in right now. If you get more than one transaction and $600 during the year, you're going to get a 1099-K from the platform, think Zelle or PayPal; they will report to you how much money you got and they'll also tell that to the IRS.” Steber explained.
The requirements remain the same this year, meaning gig workers only have to file a 1099-K tax form if they made more than $20,000. For example, the pet-sitting app Rover sent an email to its host base stating that the new regulations are postponed and caretakers will only receive a 1099-K if they made more than $20,000 and 200 bookings.
Experts advise filing as soon as possible to ensure finances are covered and you’re not banking on the extra money that’s not coming.
This article was written by Stassy Olmos for Scripps News Tampa.
The cost of prom is putting a strain on pocketbooks and the environment. Some people are taking it into their own hands to lessen the burden.
When planning your summer vacation, should you fly or drive? A travel expert lists the advantages and disadvantages of both.
A bank branch inside Milaca High School is giving students real-world experience managing their money.
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will have a parole hearing on Friday to find out if he can get out of prison, 10 years after killing his girlfriend.
The White House said under the proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen types of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang.
An alert warned that a person with an AR-15-style rifle was reported around Joint Base Andrews. A lockdown was lifted with no shots fired.