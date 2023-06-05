Taylor Swift delivers impactful Pride month speech at Chicago concert

Taylor Swift Ham, Egg and Cheese named official sandwich of NJ
Taylor Swift delivered a powerful message for Pride, telling her Chicago audience she sees "incredible individuals who are living authentically."
"I'm looking out tonight and I'm seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully."
That was the message Taylor Swift delivered to her Chicago audience as she performed for a massive crowd at Chicago's Soldier Field.
The show was somewhat of a kickoff as Pride month begins. "This is a safe space for you, this is a celebratory space for you," Swift told the sea of fans.
She told the June 2 concert audience, "It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society."
June is Pride month in the United States, with many celebrations commemorating the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City on June 28, 1969.
In advance of Taylor Swift's concert tour at MetLife Stadium Memorial Day weekend, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a proclamation.
In an October 2018 post to Instagram Swift said, "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."
Swift said during her June 2 performance in Chicago, "I want to send my love and respect to everybody who hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet ... and may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to all say how they feel."
