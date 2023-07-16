Taylor Swift makes 'generous' food bank donation before Denver show

Taylor Swift made a "generous" donation to the Food Bank of the Rockies before she took the stage at Empower Field in Denver Friday.

Food Bank of the Rockies said in its announcement that the gift will allow them to purchase enough food for 75,000 meals.

The gift comes at a critical time as rising costs impact families' abilities to put food on the table, according to the organization. The food bank, citing Feeding America, said one in 11 people are estimated to be experiencing hunger in the region.

Food Bank of the Rockies is seeing 40 to 60 percent more attendees at its mobile pantries compared to this time last year.

"We are seeing more need now than we ever have before. This is hitting Food Bank of the Rockies' budget hard. To meet the needs of our neighbors experiencing hunger, we are spending triple what we were pre-COVID on food purchasing every month,” said Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer at Food Bank of the Rockies, in a statement. "We’ve been able to meet the increased demand thanks to the generosity of individuals like Taylor Swift. Her gift will help fuel our work across the Rockies and allow us to distribute more food to our communities. I was shocked and then thrilled by the news! We are grateful for her inspired support in answering the challenge of hunger."

Swift has been donating to food banks across the United States during her Eras Tour.

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg at Scripps News Denver.