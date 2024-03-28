Taylor Swift's dad won't face charges over alleged paparazzi assault

Paparazzi accuses Taylor Swift's dad of punching him in face in Sydney
While Swift's camp typically remains relatively quiet, a representative for the singer spoke out following the accusation.LEARN MORE
Scott Swift was accused of punching a paparazzi photographer in the face while his daughter was touring in Sydney, Australia.
Taylor Swift's father will not be charged over a paparazzi photographer's claim that Scott Swift assaulted him on the Sydney waterfront hours after the pop star's Australian tour ended last month.
Photographer Ben McDonald had alleged that one of Swift's security guards forced an umbrella into his face and camera and that Scott Swift then punched him at the Neutral Bay Wharf, where the father and daughter had just come ashore from a yacht Feb. 27.
"It was just a punch in the chops. It's a little tender, but I don't have any bruising and it didn't require medical assistance," McDonald told The Associated Press of the alleged incident.
Taylor Swift's representatives responded by accusing members of the media of aggression during the interaction.
Police began investigating the incident at the time and announced Wednesday that "no further police action" would be taken.
"No offenses were detected, and the investigation was concluded with no further police action required," said the statement from the New South Wales Police Force.
More than 600,000 fans saw the Australian leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at seven Australian stadium concerts.
Her tour shattered records when it reportedly surpassed $1 billion last year, and her film adaptation of the tour quickly took No. 1 at the box office and became the highest-grossing concert film to date.
