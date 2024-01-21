Taylor Swift-themed items on the menu at Bills-Chiefs playoff game

Buffalo Bills looking for more snow shovelers ahead of Chiefs matchup
While the Buffalo Bills are ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Sunday night, the Bills’ stadium staff is ready to cater to the Chiefs’ expanded fan base with new Taylor Swift-themed items on their concessions menu.
Delaware North, Highmark Stadium's food service partner, has rolled out a culinary welcome in honor of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s famous girlfriend, as many wonder if she will grace the game.
Named after Swift’s hit songs, there are the “Bad Blood” waffle fries featuring a two-foot display topped on one half with buffalo chicken and blue cheese and the other half with Kansas City’s famous barbecue pork, cole slaw and sweet pickles.
The “Karma” triple-stacked quesadilla is stuffed with chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch and topped with a pork-belly chaser.
Sounds like these game day snacks will meet all of your wildest dreams. It also sounds like it will take a while to shake it off.
They’ll also be offering a “Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ,” made up of mac and cheese, pulled pork, jalapeño, roasted corn, cornbread croutons and pickled red onion.
And they’re not neglecting their home team. Several Bills-themed items, like a Grape Davis drink, will also be on the menu.
Like a good host should, Delaware North has added menu items at Highmark Stadium to cater to the visiting team’s fans before. Last week during the AFC wild-card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they served waffles fries loaded with pastrami and cole slaw.
