Teacher Injured In Virginia Elementary School Shooting

A female teacher was sent to a local hospital and a suspect was taken into custody on Friday following reports of a shooting at an elementary school in southern Virginia's coastal city Newport News.

A heavy police presence was seen at the city's Richneck Elementary School, not far from the large Newport News park and Newport News/Williamsburg International airport.

Police tactical teams were dispatched responding to a shooting at the school at around 2 p.m. Authorities confirmed officers were sent into the building.

No injuries were immediately reported among students at the school. Details on the injuries sustained by the teacher sent to the Newport News' Riverside Regional Medical Center were not immediately known.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside of the school building or somewhere on the school's grounds.

Police said they would reunite parents with students. Parents were told they could pick up their children, using identification at the school's gym door in order to start the reunification process.