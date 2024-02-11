Team Ruff fetches win, upsetting Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl 2024

Puppy Bowl turns 20: Meet the pups and the 'rufferee' making history
Scripps News caught up with the man who's been leading the game for 13 years as the only human on the field.LEARN MORE
There was a purr-fectly adorable Kitty Halftime Show and even some unexpected drama with a streaker making a dash onto the field!
The 2024 Puppy Bowl winner was barked out on Sunday, with Team Ruff emerging victorious over Team Fluff just before the Super Bowl kickoff.
The 20th Puppy Bowl featured puppies going after the Wayfair Lombarky Trophy in a mutt-sized football stadium with 131 adoptable pups from 73 shelters across 36 states.
In an exhilarating match, Team Ruff triumphed over Team Fluff with a score of 72-69, as the furry athletes scored touchdowns by dragging chew toys into the end zone.
With the game tied 59-59 in the final two seconds of the game, Cookie, a cute Siberian Husky and Pitbull Terrier mix, clinched the winning touchdown for Team Ruff.
Moosh, the Australian Shepherd mix and starter for Team Ruff, was crowned the official MVP (Most Valuable Pup) winner of the Puppy Bowl.
“He did the impossible and helped win his team the game,” Animal Planet shared on social media.
While Usher takes the spotlight for the human Super Bowl halftime show, the stars of the Puppy Bowl were undoubtedly the kittens.
"Our jaws = dropped after that insane Kitty Halftime Show stunt," Animal Planet tweeted.
The game also had its share of drama with a streaker running onto the field.
"We cannot believe our eyes A STREAKER took the field at #PuppyBowl stadium!?!" Animal Planet reported.
With so much excitement, we're already counting down the days until the 2025 Puppy Bowl!
