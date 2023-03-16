Team USA knocks out Colombia, advances to WBC quarterfinals

Team USA pulled off a nail-biting win over Colombia Wednesday night to secure their spot in the quarterfinals round of the World Baseball Classic.

The game got off to a slow start, with both teams struggling to score early against opposing pitching.

The Americans drew first blood in the third inning off a Mike Trout single that brought Mookie Betts in to score.

It didn't take long for the Colombians to strike back, knocking in two runs of their own in the bottom of the same inning to put their team back on top 2-1.

But the game's deciding blow came from the bat of Mike Trout again just two innings later — on a line drive to left field that brought two runs across for the Americans.

The U.S. would go on to win 3-2, tying them with Mexico atop the Pool C standings.

"This is the [most fun] experience I've had in baseball, to represent your country," Trout said. "It's been a blast. Being part of this atmosphere means a lot to me. I knew going in it was going to be a fun time. I never knew it was going to be this fun."

The defending tournament champions needed to win or lose to Colombia by three or fewer runs to advance to the quarterfinals.

Now that pool play has concluded, the U.S. will play the undefeated Venezuela squad in Miami on Saturday in a win-or-go-home matchup.

"They all have to be great," Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said. "It comes down to the players. You can sit up all night and script and plan it. They have to execute."

