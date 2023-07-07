Teen arrested in connection to Baltimore block party mass shooting

In Baltimore, the scene of a mass shooting is strangely quiet
Scripps News visited the Baltimore neighborhood where a weekend shooting killed two and left 28 others wounded.LEARN MORE
Two people were killed and 28 more were injured in the July 2 shooting.
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a mass shooting in Baltimore.
The shooting happened at a block party on July 2. Police said 30 people were shot. Two of the victims, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, died. Those wounded range in age from 13 to 32.
Detectives said they followed up on a lead in the case and executed a search warrant at the 17-year-old's home Friday morning.
He was arrested and initially charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm, possessing an assault weapon and reckless endangerment.
Scripps News visited the Baltimore neighborhood where a weekend shooting killed two and left 28 others wounded.LEARN MORE
The July 2 shooting was the worst mass shooting in Baltimore since the riots of the Civil War.
"This was the reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said following the shooting.
Police said on Friday that three of the victims remain in the hospital. They are listed in fair condition.
Investigators believe more people were likely involved in the shooting. There is a reward of up to $28,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and charges. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can provide information on the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Gun violence since the holiday weekend has left nearly a dozen people dead and about 60 wounded.LEARN MORE
Patrick Crusius received 90 life sentences for the 2019 attack in which he drove hundreds of miles to target Hispanics in El Paso.
An 18-year-old South Carolina native is dead following a date with someone they met online.
A less redacted version of a search warrant affidavit for Trump's Florida residence said agents were worried about the location of some documents.
Six recent incidents have prompted government officials to investigate why there have been so many scary close calls at airports.
All of the top 10 cities on the list are either in the South or the Southwest.
Asian Americans speak out about Harvard's ratings on courage and likability during the admissions process.