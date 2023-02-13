Teen dies after falling 30 feet while hiking in Utah
Police say a 17-year-old slipped and fell off a cliff, and her friends were unable to reach the area where she landed.
A 17-year-old girl died after falling 30 feet while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in Utah, authorities said.
The Moab City Police Department and the Grand County School District identified the girl as Zoe McKinney.
Police said McKinney slipped and fell off a sheer cliff face on Feb. 10. Her friends were reportedly unable to reach the area where McKinney landed, so they called 911.
Authorities arrived shortly thereafter and climbed to the area above McKinney.
"Using harnesses and climbing gear with ropes, they were able to rappel down to the victim," Moab City Police said in a statement. "Sadly, she was deceased from the fall."
McKinney was a senior at Grand County High School in Moab. The school district said it would have counselors on hand to speak with students who wanted to talk about the tragedy.
The Moab Rim Trail is described as "very tough." It offers views of the Moab Valley, Arches National Park and the LaSal Mountains, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Balloon incident may hit China's ability to invest in US agriculture
China has bought farmland overseas to grow its food, but its surveillance balloon over Montana prompted concerns about this type of relationship.By AP
CDC report: Sexual violence against teenage girls has sharply risen
Alarming new numbers from the CDC show a rising number of high school girls have experienced rape, sexual assault and suicide risk.By Scripps News
U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it.By John Minchillo / AP
Top Stories
Pres. Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses
The firing comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.By Greg Nash / AP
U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it.By John Minchillo / AP
Milk formula industry accused of preying on the need to feed infants
A new report accuses the milk formula industry of preying on parents’ fears by using underhanded marketing strategies.By Ted Shaffrey / AP