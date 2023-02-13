Teen dies after falling 30 feet while hiking in Utah

A 17-year-old girl died after falling 30 feet while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in Utah, authorities said.

The Moab City Police Department and the Grand County School District identified the girl as Zoe McKinney.

Police said McKinney slipped and fell off a sheer cliff face on Feb. 10. Her friends were reportedly unable to reach the area where McKinney landed, so they called 911.

Authorities arrived shortly thereafter and climbed to the area above McKinney.

"Using harnesses and climbing gear with ropes, they were able to rappel down to the victim," Moab City Police said in a statement. "Sadly, she was deceased from the fall."

McKinney was a senior at Grand County High School in Moab. The school district said it would have counselors on hand to speak with students who wanted to talk about the tragedy.

The Moab Rim Trail is described as "very tough." It offers views of the Moab Valley, Arches National Park and the LaSal Mountains, according to the Bureau of Land Management.