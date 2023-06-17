Teenagers among 6 shot in Baltimore

What's behind the increased violence during summer?
The six individuals who were shot are expected to survive.
A shooting in Baltimore on Friday night wounded six people, including teenagers.
Officers who had pulled over a car in the city's north end heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. and went to investigate, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.
Officers found three men near the intersection of East Cold Spring Lane and York Road who all had “numerous non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their bodies,” Eldridge said in an email. Medics transported the three men to area hospitals for treatment.
Police were then informed there were another three victims who had walked into area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Eldridge said.
The victims included an 18-year-old woman, two 22-year-old men, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, Eldridge said.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Detectives are investigating.
