Tennessee Titans' Hassan Haskins charged for strangulation assault

Former NFL player Ryan Mallett dies at 35 after drowning accident
The NFL confirmed that Mallett, a former quarterback for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, drowned in Florida.LEARN MORE
The NFL player was arrested on Thursday on a felony charge and released after posting bond.
Hassan Haskins, a running back for the Tennessee Titans, was arrested on Thursday and charged in Davidson County, Tennessee with felony aggravated assault by strangulation.
As the Tennessean reported, according to court documents, his citation date was June 29 and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.
ESPN reported that Haskins was released later on Thursday after posting a $10,000 bond.
The NFL confirmed that Mallett, a former quarterback for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, drowned in Florida.LEARN MORE
The Titans released a statement on Friday, saying, "We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information."
An arrest affidavit reported on by CBS Sports said Haskins allegedly became involved in an altercation with the victim, his girlfriend Makiah Green, because she allegedly "liked" a photo of a male on Instagram.
According to NBC Sports, Haskins' girlfriend provided photos of bruises to her face, shoulder and neck to police after the June 22 altercation.
Reports said Haskins' girlfriend was also arrested on June 29 and charged with aggravated assault after an additional altercation, and was released after posting a $7,500 bond. She was reportedly charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and strangulation, along with felony vandalism.
The Titans chose Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has played 15 games at the rookie level and had 36 touches for a total of 150 yards.
While more fans discover the league, there's been one demographic that has been loyal to the league for a long time as they say they feel seen by it.
The former No. 1 women's tennis player in the world said she "woke up and couldn't get out of bed." After three years, she is coming back.
NASCAR will hold an Xfinity Series race on Saturday, then the Cup Series takes over Grant Park on Sunday.
North Carolina's revised abortion law will go into effect as scheduled on July 1.
French authorities say 45,000 officers are now deployed to confront the violent protests.
The Canadian-born businessman built a luxury resort on an island he owned in Fiji, and later created the bottled water brand popular in the U.S.