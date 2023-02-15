Tesla charging ports will soon be usable by other electric vehicles

For the first time, Tesla is opening its giant supercharger network to all electric vehicles — a potentially game-changing move to make EVs more accessible to all Americans.

The Biden administration says the company will make 7,500 electric vehicle chargers compatible with non-Teslas, but how is unclear, since Teslas use a different charging port than the industry standard.

But the move is a massive step toward making America's most robust EV charging network available to drivers of more affordable EVs.

"EVs have been very popular," said Camron Savarani, a Ford dealership manager. "It's made up about 40% of our sales this year actually, and when you include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, it's over 50%."

It's part of the bipartisan infrastructure package that set aside $7.5 billion for 500,000 EV chargers in the U.S.

The plan would put them largely along major highways — a shift in public infrastructure that could mean big business for people like Rory Baldrey.

"As far as something you can drive all the time and reliability, it's hard to beat," Baldrey said.

US desperately needs more electric vehicle charging stations The number of charging stations in the U.S. is not up to demand, especially as more automakers and customers move toward electric vehicles. LEARN MORE

In Boise, Baldrey does good business replacing internal combustion engines with giant batteries in classic cars.

"We're motorheads," Baldrey said. "We like the noise; we like the sound. We were all concerned that once we built the first one that we built that we wouldn't enjoy it because of the lack of sound, and I love it. I think it's fantastic."

The massive investment could mean making EVs more accessible, but it also raises questions about regulating electric charging stations — for instance, ensuring prices are fair and the energy one pays for is what they actually get.

"If I were a business and I owned an electric vehicle fueling station, I wanna make sure that my competitors are held to the same rules that I am," said Tina Butcher, supervisory physical scientist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

"Anytime someone can make a quick buck, they're going to, which is why we need some sort of regulation," said Larry Caldwell, who owns an EV.

The Tesla ports should be compatible with non-Teslas by the end of next year. It's one step on the long road to electrifying America.