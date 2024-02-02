Tesla will update 2.2 million vehicles to make certain warnings larger

Tesla recalls nearly 200K cars over glitch that disables backup camera
Tesla said the company is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue and it can be fixed with an online software update.LEARN MORE
Over-the-air updates to certain warning icons have already started and will continue through early February.
Tesla is recalling some 2.2 million vehicles, or nearly all of those it has sold in the U.S., because certain warning lights that give critical driver feedback are too small.
According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, the font on dashboard indicators for certain brake, parking and anti-lock warnings are smaller than the minimum federal limit. These indicators must be a certain minimum size to convey safety information and reduce the risk of a crash.
NHTSA said it identified the problem during a routine audit for safety.
Affected models include the 2012 through 2023 Model S, the 2016 through 2023 Model X, the 2017 through 2023 Model 3, the 2019 through 2024 Model Y and the 2024 Cybertruck.
The recall will not require physical access to vehicles. Tesla has already started deploying a software update that will address the issue. Some vehicles were slated to receive updates as early as late January, and the NHTSA says the remaining affected vehicles will be updated by early February.
The warnings in question will be updated so that their text is no smaller than 1/8 inch.
Tesla will send owners letters with more details starting on March 30.
