Texas doctor convicted of distributing 600,000 opioid pills

Fentanyl laced with animal tranquilizer 'emerging threat' in US
The White House now has 90 days to work on and release a comprehensive response after designating the mixture as an emerging hazard.LEARN MORE
A jury in Texas convicted a physician and the clinic's office manager of distributing hundreds of thousands of opioid pills for cash.
A jury in Texas convicted a doctor and the clinic's office manager of running a pill-mill operation distributing more than 600,000 opioid pills in exchange for cash, the Department of Justice said.
The 73-year-old doctor and his 29-year-old employee ran a Houston pain management clinic and are accused of illegally prescribing high amounts of controlled substances including hydrocodone, carisoprodol, and alprazolam to patients.
Court documents state that the operation did not document legitimate medical reasons for prescribing the medications.
The Justice Department said the clinic is estimated to have received $1.2 million in cash during a fourteen month period. Patients are said to have been paying between $250 and $500 per person.
The doctor was convicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and dispense a controlled substance, and multiple counts of illegally distributing controlled substances.
The office manager and doctor both face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.
The White House now has 90 days to work on and release a comprehensive response after designating the mixture as an emerging hazard.LEARN MORE
The head of the FDA says a major reason Americans aren't expected to live as long is due to the spread of false health information.
Officials say the state's expansion will cover an estimated 600,000 people who fall into a "coverage gap."
Five states saw bills this week that put limits on transgender rights, from health care to sports they can play.
The rule seeks to safeguard women's access to abortion drugs.
At least four teams have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season in response to shorter games.
NYPD plans to once again deploy quadrupedal robots to deal with high-risk situations like hostage negotiations.