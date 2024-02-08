The average person will spend $86 on Super Bowl food and drinks

Why has NFL viewership surged over the decades?
On Sunday, hundreds of millions of people around the world will tune in to the Big Game for sport, ads and Taylor Swift.
Spending on food, drinks, decorations, apparel and other goods could total $17.3 billion, the National Retail Federation says.
The average American consumer will spend $86 on the Super Bowl this year, according to new reporting by the National Retail Federation.
Total U.S. spending on food, drinks, decorations, apparel and other goods could total $17.3 billion, the group says. It would set a new record for Super Bowl-adjacent spending, just surpassing 2020's total of $17.2 billion.
Food and drink makes up the large majority of projected spending.
Even at $80-plus per person, a party at home is a relatively cheap way to experience the game. Super Bowl tickets to Allegiant Stadium reached into the six figures in some cases this year, and the most expensive suites carried multimillion-dollar price tags. Some family members of big-shot players — including Donna Kelce, mother of NFL headliners Travis and Jason Kelce — say they expect to watch from much more average seats.
"I’m not in a box,” Kielce told TODAY in an interview. "I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."
The NRF's data shows 200.5 million adults in the U.S. will be watching the game; 112.2 million plan to be at a party, while 16.2 million say they will be at a restaurant or bar to watch.
