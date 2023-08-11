The family of the Gilgo Beach suspect speaks out

The family of the suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders describes their lives as, "an absolute nightmare." Their attorneys conveyed their message to the media Friday.

"Their valuables were shattered, their beds were destroyed, their beds that they lay their heads down at night no longer exist," said Vess Mitev, the attorney for Rex Heuermann's children.

Attorneys representing Rex Heuermann's estranged family revealed Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, has breast and skin cancer and is about to lose her insurance.

"She's presently under the course of treatment that's going to continue for the next 12-18 months. Why do I bring that up? Her source of insurance is set to expire in the next 60 days," said Robert Macedonio, the attorney for Rex Heuermann's wife.

The attorneys also sharing new pictures of the family's home in Massapequa Park, Long Island, which they say was torn apart during the investigation. They also reiterated that the suspect's wife and children are not suspects.

"I think the district's attorney's office and law enforcement have made that clear. They've stated on several occasions they were out of the jurisdiction when his alleged crimes took place. So, [Asa Ellerup] is not a suspect, she's not been questioned, she hasn't been accused of anything, of being an accomplice or any part associated with whatever her husband is accused of," said Macedonio.

Attorneys say the family will file a notice of claim to "protect their rights and remedies."

"That notice of claim will be filed within the next 30 days. And that obviously is a legal prerequisite to file a lawsuit and it has to be done because otherwise those rights are waived," said Mitev.

Macedonio tells Scripps News that legal action is to protect against damages to the family's home during the extensive search.