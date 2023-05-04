watch live
Natural Disasters

The Great American Drought

Journalist Ben Winslow went to Israel in search of solutions to the U.S. megadrought in a country that has thrived despite being built in a desert.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff and Scripps News Salt Lake City
May 4, 2023

America is experiencing a historic, destructive megadrought. Can another country, built in the middle of a desert, provide us with a roadmap for our future?

Scripps News and The Great Salt Lake Collaborative, which is a group of newsrooms working together to cover the lake and find solutions, partnered for an exclusive special, "The Great American Drought."

