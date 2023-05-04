The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here's why
Nature dealt the United States a bad hand, but people have made it much worse by what, where and how we build.LEARN MORE
Journalist Ben Winslow went to Israel in search of solutions to the U.S. megadrought in a country that has thrived despite being built in a desert.
America is experiencing a historic, destructive megadrought. Can another country, built in the middle of a desert, provide us with a roadmap for our future?
Scripps News and The Great Salt Lake Collaborative, which is a group of newsrooms working together to cover the lake and find solutions, partnered for an exclusive special, "The Great American Drought."
