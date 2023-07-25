'The Rock' reportedly made a record donation to help striking actors

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of the highest earners in Hollywood, is standing with his fellow striking actors.

He made a record seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, according to Variety.

The nonprofit is providing financial aid to union members during the work stoppage.

The organization published a letter on July 18, requesting donations to help people "weather this challenging period."

Shortly after seeing the letter, the foundation's executive director told Variety that Johnson's team reached out to help.

"This is him saying, 'In such a time as this, I'm here and I'm not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.' And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing," Cyd Wilson said about Johnson.

Wilson, who is executive director of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, told Variety that the nonprofit provides union members up to $6,000 in emergency situations.

The actors in SAG-AFTRA have been on strike for nearly two weeks. Numerous high-profile actors, including Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner, have either expressed their support for the strike or joined the picket lines.

The union voted to strike after failing to come to agreements with the major studios over proposed increase in minimum pay, more residuals for streaming and the use of artificial intelligence — essentially the same issues that triggered the Writers Guild of America to go on strike about three months ago.

The studios claim the union is dismissing its offer of "historic pay and residual increases" and a "groundbreaking A.I. proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses."