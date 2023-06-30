The Supreme Court will return to gun laws when it starts its next term

Supreme Court overturns ruling on college affirmative action policies
The case is expected to fall under a Supreme Court decision from last year, stating that firearm regulation must align with "historical tradition."
On the last day of its term for the summer, the Supreme Court agreed to make a significant gun control case one of the first items for its next term in October.
The Biden Administration has appealed a ruling from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that found it was unconstitutional to keep guns away from people with domestic violence restraining orders.
A Texas man, Zackey Rahimi, appealed after he was convicted of possessing firearms while under a restraining order. He had been involved in five shootings over two months.
The three-judge panel at the 5th Circuit ruled unanimously that Rahimi still had a constitutional right to own guns.
The case will be a major application of gun law precedent that the Supreme Court decided on last year. In June of 2022, the high court held that any gun restrictions enacted by a government — state or federal — must align with the "historical tradition of firearm regulation" in the U.S.
The decision roiled gun laws nationwide. Judges have shot down federal law on domestic abusers or marijuana convicts obtaining guns; and have halted state rules in places like Delaware, which attempted to ban homemade firearms.
The case that will go in front of the Supreme Court is expected to better define the limits of that new precedent.
By statute, the Supreme Court's term begins on the first Monday in October every year.
