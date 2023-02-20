Jimmy Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia reflects on his legacy

In a town of less than 600 people, it's easy to stick out — especially if you’re a former president. But that’s not exactly how President Jimmy Carter lives his life in Plains, Georgia.

"He's one of the town. He's a townie, and he's never been anything more than just a person that was very helpful," said Philip Kurland, the owner of Plains Trading Post.

As the tiny Georgia town nearly three hours south of Atlanta prepares to say goodbye to their hometown hero, you don’t need to look far to see that he’s had an impact.

That influence isn't the murals on the walls and the signs recognizing him wherever you look. It’s not even the fact that the entire town has been designated a national park because of him. But the impact comes from the commitment the Carters have to their community.

"Ms. Rosalynn and President Carter oversaw the restoration of Plains. President Carter worked on the restoration of the cafe over here and over here," said Annette Wise, founder of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail.

"They set the tempo. You can't even go to a meeting usually without one of the Carters there. They're involved in every little detail," Kurland said.

Carter Center: Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. LEARN MORE

When Philip Kurland and his wife moved to Plains more than 30 years ago, they chose their new town randomly. They didn’t know anyone, and then they bought a store. Kurland remembers the first time Carter came in.

"Here we are sitting on the floor trying to get the shop together, rushing this in that. And I thought to myself, 'I wonder if they really live here.' And the next thing you know, they come walking into welcome us to the community. It never stopped from there. They just kept coming in," Kurland said.

He says when he was sick years ago, Carter came to sit with him. But his friend "Jimmy" was never fazed by Kurland’s political memorabilia shop.

But the Carters have never been fancy.

"He doesn't drive a limo. You might see him on a bicycle," Kurland said.

Annette Wise, who has known the Carters since 1976, founded a butterfly trail with the former first lady and with help from President Carter, who created the foundations artwork. She says it’s a continued testament to the couple’s love of their town and the environment.

"I'm very proud to call him a friend and, you know, just proud of that friendship I've had through the years and their support. And we've had a lot of unique opportunities because of that," Wise said.

Though now the town is nearing the end of their relationship with their beloved friend, his name will never be far from the lips of those who live here.

"He will be here every day in my heart, to the day I die. I'll be able to tell people every day all my interactions with the President, and so will everyone else in town and he'll just keep on living," Kurland said.