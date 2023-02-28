The Weeknd just made history on Spotify

The Weeknd says he's boycotting future Grammy Awards
The singer wasn't nominated for a Grammy this year, but he saw massive success with "Blinding Lights" and performed at the Super Bowl.LEARN MORE
The Weeknd is the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.
The Weeknd just hit a major career milestone. This week, the singer became the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.
He topped Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, who had more than 80,000 listeners this month.
The Weeknd saw a surge in streams after releasing the "Die For You" remix, featuring Ariana Grande.
In a poll conducted by Billboard, fans declared "Die For You" their favorite new music released in the last week.
This isn't The Weeknd's first record on Spotify. He also owns the most-played song of all time on the streaming platform. "Blinding Lights" has been streamed more than 3.4 billion times.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has been in the music industry for more than a decade.
He started seeing mainstream success in about 2014, when he collaborated with Grande on the track "Love Me Harder."
In 2021, he performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which many say is the pinnacle event for sports and entertainment.
