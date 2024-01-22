These 5 states spend the most on groceries per week

As grocery prices rise, nonprofit grocery stores become tenuous answer
As food deserts continue to be a problem in the U.S., nonprofit grocery stores are rising to the occasion.LEARN MORE
Households in one state spend $27 more than the national average per week on groceries, while another state spends nearly $50 below the average.
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the average American household spends $270.21 per week on groceries, while spending $109.21 per week on food out.
The data was collected in October 2023.
As one would assume, households with more people tended to spend more on groceries. A single-person household generally averaged $156.02 per week on food at home. A two-person household would generally spend $220.82 per week on groceries.
Households with children spent over $331 per week on groceries, while those without children spent $234.57.
The data also showed which states tend to pay the most for groceries.
It shows that California had the highest grocery bills, with the average going for $297. On the other end of the spectrum, Wisconsin had the lowest grocery bills. The average household grocery bill there was about $221.
As food deserts continue to be a problem in the U.S., nonprofit grocery stores are rising to the occasion.LEARN MORE
States that tended to spend less on groceries also tended to spend less on food from restaurants. The average household in California spent nearly $131, while those in Wisconsin spent $84.
Here are the 5 states that spend the most per household on groceries:
1) California $297.72
2) Nevada $294.76
3) Mississippi $290.64
4) Washington $287.67
5) Florida $287.27
Here are the five states that spend the least per household on groceries:
1) Wisconsin $221.46
2) Iowa $227.32
3) Nebraska $235.12
4) Michigan $236.38
5) Indiana $239.11
Tech stocks helped lead the market as the Nasdaq composite rose 1.7%. The Dow, which set its own record last month, rose 1.1%.
A top Walgreens executive said people like him need to be taxed at a higher rate to combat income inequality.
Unemployment has remained below 4% for 23 months, but more Americans are struggling with credit card debt and needing second jobs.
The economy, immigration and threats to democracy are at the top of voters' minds ahead of Tuesday's primary.
Melanoma is a dangerous type of skin cancer that can quickly spread to other parts of the body and become life-threatening.
The safety alert, which applies to Boeing 737-900ER jets, comes after a newer model was grounded over a dangerous mishap.