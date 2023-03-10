These cities have some of the worst traffic in the world

Department of Transportation announces $800 million for roadway safety
New York and Washington D.C. are the cities with the worst rush hour traffic, according to TomTom's 2023 Traffic Index.
With more people returning to the office in the last year, cities are becoming more congested.
TomTom's 2023 Traffic Index looked at 389 cities in 56 countries and found travel times are increasing across the globe.
People in London spent the most time in traffic during rush out, according to the report.
In the U.S., New York ranked the worst for traffic congestion. The report says New York commuters spent 235 hours in their vehicles during peak travel times in 2022.
Washington, D.C. also ranked second-worst in the U.S. for time spent in traffic. Commuters reportedly spent 196 hours in traffic in 2022.
With 184 hours in traffic in 2022, San Francisco ranked third among U.S. cities with the most time spent on the road during rush hour.
The study notes that traffic didn't just become more congested in 2022, the cost to drive was also more expensive.
Experts say the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues contributed to the rise of fuel costs.
Honolulu was the most expensive city to drive in, according to the report. It was followed by San Francisco and San Diego.
The study noted that driving electrical vehicles in major cities proved to be an effective way to keep travel costs down.
