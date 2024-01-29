These tiaras have been recalled due to high levels of lead

Do Stanley cups contain lead? Here's what to know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that exposure to lead can lead to numerous health issues, including brian damage.
Parents may want to take a closer look at their child's toy tiara.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of Yaomiao children’s rhinestone silver tiaras. The agency says the items contain levels of lead that exceed federal limits.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that exposure to lead can lead to health issues in children, including brain damage, developmental delays and behavioral problems.
The recalled tiaras came in packs of four. While they came in different colors, the CPSC said it's concerned with the tiaras that have red rhinestones.
"The four tiara styles were sold and shipped together in the same cardboard packaging marked 'Yaomiao,'" the CPSC stated.
Consumers are asked to immediately take the tiaras away from their children and throw them away.
People who purchased the tiaras can request a refund. The CPSC said Amazon will also be reaching out to customers to let them know they have a recalled product.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
