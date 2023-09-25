Third person charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old at Bronx day care

Fentanyl, narcotics found under trapdoor at day care where child died
NYPD photos show several bags of drugs hidden within the floorboards at Divino Niño Daycare in the Bronx.LEARN MORE
A third person has been charged after four kids were poisoned by fentanyl at a New York City day care, resulting in one baby's death.
A third person has been charged in the case of a narcotics operation that resulted in a 1-year-old's death at a New York City day care.
Renny Antonio Parra Paredes was charged in federal court Monday with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death, according to authorities who say they're still searching for the operation's ringleader.
"Today's arrest is one more step toward obtaining justice for the child-victims of this heinous offense and their families," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damien Williams said in a statement.
Paredes is the third person to be arrested in the case, which stems from the Sept. 15 suspected fentanyl poisoning of four kids at the Bronx's Divino Niño Daycare. Three kids — an 8-month-old girl and two 2-year-old boys — were hospitalized after the exposure, and 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici was pronounced dead soon after authorities responded to the scene.
Officials say Parades played an "instrumental role" in selling the large quantities of fentanyl and other narcotics authorities found under trapdoors in the apartment's floor and on top of mats where children played and slept — including that day during nap time, from which three children didn't wake up. Police also found a distinctive stamp on glassine envelopes in the day care that they later found along with drug making materials in Paredes' current residence.
NYPD photos show several bags of drugs hidden within the floorboards at Divino Niño Daycare in the Bronx.LEARN MORE
Authorities allege Paredes was making daily trips to the day care in the weeks leading up to the incident and that he was in constant contact about the drug operation with Carlisto Acevedo Brito, who was renting a room inside the day care from its owner, Grei Mendez.
Mendez and Brito, who is related to Mendez's husband, have both been federally charged with murder of depraved indifference.
Police now continue to search for Mendez's husband, who authorities say helped Mendez cover the operation that day. A criminal complaint says Mendez called her husband twice before calling 911 to report the children's unresponsiveness, and footage shows him carrying two full shopping bags out of the apartment's back alley minutes before responders arrived.
One message Paredes allegedly sent to Brito warned that if Mendez's husband was "going to take the garbage out, the police are out there on the side."
The gunman sentenced to 90 life sentences for his racist attack on a Walmart in 2019 will pay more than $5 million to the families of his victims.
The New Jersey senator believes he will be cleared of charges that he took cash and gold in an illegal exchange for helping business associates.
Police arrested Connor Land and charged him with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device.
You probably felt it: The number of people who say they've personally experienced direct effects from climate change jumped this summer.
Actor Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas have made a mutual decision on where their children will live as the pair proceeds with their divorce.
McCallum, the actor known for his roles in 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS,' died of natural causes.