This ballet is putting a new twist on 'Cinderella' with a male lead

Remastered 'Sound of Music' soundtrack to feature 40 unreleased songs
It has been nearly 60 years since the musical first released its soundtrack after hitting theaters. The remastered edition will feature a box set.LEARN MORE
Some nights the lead in the story will be a man. Other nights it will be a woman. But the audience won't know until the curtain rises.
The Scottish Ballet is putting a unique twist on a centuries-old fairy tale.
“Cinders” will mix in all the ingredients of the classic “Cinderella” story, but on some nights the performance will center around a man being swept off of his feet by a princess instead of a woman being charmed by a prince.
And the audience won’t know which version of the story they’re getting until the curtain rises.
The Scottish Ballet said breaking tradition in theater is a tradition in itself.
“Cinders will be everything audiences adore about the enchanted fairytale — made sparkling, fresh and new,” the ballet said in a press release.
The prince will still be played by a male dancer and the princess will be played by a female dancer. The show will feature the same costumes in each performance, including the iconic “Cinderella” dress.
Only a bit of the choreography and the lead in the story will change throughout their tour, the ballet said. But it will always be a surprise at the start of the show.
On the ballet’s website, it said the story will not surround an LGBTQ+ couple “this time around,” but the audience will see that representation in the background with other characters in the story.
Performances of “Cinder” will begin in December at the Theater Royal in Glasgow, Scotland before the group travels to other parts of the U.K.
It has been nearly 60 years since the musical first released its soundtrack after hitting theaters. The remastered edition will feature a box set.LEARN MORE
During Sunday's NFL game, Swift was photographed with a plate that had chicken tenders, accompanied by ketchup and a dip that was "seemingly ranch."
The Academy Award has been lost for decades. Now, Howard University is planning to celebrate its replacement.
It has been nearly 60 years since the musical first released its soundtrack after hitting theaters. The remastered edition will feature a box set.
Fast food workers in California currently earn $16.60 per hour on average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Scientists discovered that great white sharks that disappeared in South Africa didn't die off as speculated; they migrated to avoid orca persecution.
The two poultry processing giants have been accused of relying on young migrant children to work dangerous jobs at their plants.