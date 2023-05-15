This ex-inmate wants to reframe your view of people leaving prison

After the sentence: The work to restore rights of returning citizens
A formerly incarcerated mother of three is advocating for pathways to reenter the world, outside of the system.
DeAnna Hoskins' professional career is filled with accomplishments and titles: President, CEO, senior policy adviser, director. She's also a board member of the River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati. But it wasn't always like this.
Before Hoskins joined the board there, she was an inmate, serving time for a drug conviction.
As part of a Scripps News special series, Hoskins opens up about her journey through the criminal justice system and her work pulling other people out. She shares what she wishes every American knew about the hundreds of thousands of men and women leaving jails and prisons this year, and the 80 million with an arrest or conviction record.
According to a Department of Justice study, 33% of participants released from federal prison did not find employment four years after their release.
