Crime

This ex-inmate wants to reframe your view of people leaving prison

A formerly incarcerated mother of three is advocating for pathways to reenter the world, outside of the system.

Scripps News
Matt Simon
By Matt Simon
May 15, 2023

DeAnna Hoskins' professional career is filled with accomplishments and titles: President, CEO, senior policy adviser, director. She's also a board member of the River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati. But it wasn't always like this.

Before Hoskins joined the board there, she was an inmate, serving time for a drug conviction.

As part of a Scripps News special series, Hoskins opens up about her journey through the criminal justice system and her work pulling other people out. She shares what she wishes every American knew about the hundreds of thousands of men and women leaving jails and prisons this year, and the 80 million with an arrest or conviction record.

