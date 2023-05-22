watch live
Tips to avoid air travel troubles as busy summer season approaches

Experts are expecting to see air delays and cancellations again this summer as demand for travel increases.

A flight board displays a cancelled flight at Logan International Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Boston.
AP Photo/Steven Senne
Chloe Nordquist
By Chloe Nordquist
May 22, 2023

Should you prepare for air travel trouble this summer?

In short, yes.

Last summer, we saw delays, cancellations, and total airline meltdowns which stranded thousands of passengers over holidays, weekends, and beyond.

This summer, similar problems are possible.

For example, the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a spring renewal waiver for takeoff and landing slots, 'For summer 2023 the FAA expects increased delays in the New York region over summer 2022'.

recent survey by the U.S. Travel Association found that 35% of Americans surveyed had a flight delay or cancellation in the last 12 months.

The survey also found that more than half of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.

So, how can you make sure your plans go as smoothly as possible?

First, pick flights earlier in the day. Choose to fly nonstop, if it’s an option. When you can’t, make sure there’s enough time for a connection if the first flight is delayed.

The Transportation Security Administration also recommends knowing the rules for liquids in your carry on, and considering faster security options  like TSA PreCheck or CLEAR.

