Tips to avoid air travel troubles as busy summer season approaches

Memorial Day Weekend travel could be near a record
This Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be the busiest for travel in four years, and in some areas, drive times could double.
Experts are expecting to see air delays and cancellations again this summer as demand for travel increases.
Should you prepare for air travel trouble this summer?
In short, yes.
Last summer, we saw delays, cancellations, and total airline meltdowns which stranded thousands of passengers over holidays, weekends, and beyond.
This summer, similar problems are possible.
For example, the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a spring renewal waiver for takeoff and landing slots, 'For summer 2023 the FAA expects increased delays in the New York region over summer 2022'.
A recent survey by the U.S. Travel Association found that 35% of Americans surveyed had a flight delay or cancellation in the last 12 months.
The survey also found that more than half of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.
So, how can you make sure your plans go as smoothly as possible?
First, pick flights earlier in the day. Choose to fly nonstop, if it’s an option. When you can’t, make sure there’s enough time for a connection if the first flight is delayed.
The Transportation Security Administration also recommends knowing the rules for liquids in your carry on, and considering faster security options like TSA PreCheck or CLEAR.
Skipping the long TSA lines have become yet another cost being tacked on to air travel, but what's the best option?
TSA PreCheck is $78 for a five-year membership and CLEAR costs $189 per year.
