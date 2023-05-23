Tips to prevent skin damage in the sun this summer

Banana Boat expands sunscreen recall due to carcinogen
After five sunburns, your risk of melanoma doubles. Dermatologists have some tips on how to keep your skin safe this summer.
With summer upon us, dermatologists have some tips on how to prevent skin damage and protect against cancer.
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
First, adults should use a minimum of 30 SPF. Kids and those with sensitive skin should use mineral sunscreens. Mineral sunscreens should contain titanium dioxide and zinc oxide filters, according to Dr. Fayne Frey, a board certified dermatologist, and author of "The Skincare Hoax".
"If you don't put the sunscreen on liberally enough, you're not going to get the SPF that’s on the label," said Dr. Frey,
She says to reapply sunscreen as well.
After five sunburns, your risk of melanoma, a type of skin cancer, doubles.
Second, make sure all exposed skin is covered with sunscreen or protective clothing.
"People miss their ears, commonly. They miss the tops of their feet," Dr. Frey said.
Spray tans and self-tanner lotions are not harmful, but need to be used with SPF sunscreen.
Another tip is to avoid direct sun exposure at all times, and remember UV rays from the sun do penetrate clouds.
"Avoid the midday sun, especially between 10 and 4," Dr. Frey said.
"Sunscreen should be applied on everybody, regardless of your skin color," she said.
Finally, adults should make sure to get an annual skin exam.
