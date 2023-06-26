watch live
Personal Finance

Tips to save on your energy bill this summer

Americans spend an average of $137 per month on their energy bill, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Electricity bill paper form on the table
Shutterstock
Chloe Nordquist
By Chloe Nordquist
June 26, 2023

As warmer temperatures impact most of the country, here are some tips to help keep your energy bill costs down this summer.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Americans pay $137 per month on average for their electric bill as of 2022.

So how can you save some money?

NerdWallet recommends fixing any leaky ductwork with your ventilation or air conditioning systems.

Also make sure to check the seal on your windows and doors, as well as your fridge and freezer.

You can also set your thermostat to a higher temperature while you’re out of the house or while you sleep.

The Department of Energy estimates you can save 10% a year on heating and cooling by turning your thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit for eight hours a day.

Energy efficient appliances can also help.

Allstate also recommends changing your air filters regularly. Experts recommend changing them every 60 to 90 days. Keeping  your air vents clear by not placing furniture or other items in front of working vents is also helpful.

