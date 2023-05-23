Toddler struck in head by stray bullet outside Utah day care

Gun violence is affecting 88% of Americans' mental health, study finds
Authorities believe the small caliber bullet may have come from a pellet gun or air gun.
A 2-year-old child was struck in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside a Utah day care, authorities said Tuesday.
Spanish Fork police believe the small caliber bullet may have come from a pellet gun or air gun that was fired from a field across the street from the facility, Lt. Cory Slaymaker said in a press release. Police said it appeared to be a "tragic accident" and there are currently no suspects in the case.
Slaymaker says several children were playing in a fenced area outside the day care, when one of the adult workers noticed a child appeared to stumble and started bleeding from their face. Parents of the toddler were alerted and transported their child to a hospital, where doctors conducted scans and discovered a small bullet was lodged in the child's head.
Authorities said the 2-year-old was transported to a children's hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
"Detectives are continuing to investigate where the bullet may have been shot from and why. It appears this was a tragic accident," Slaymaker said in a statement. "Open fields are directly west of the daycare and it is believed the round may have come from that area."
Spanish Fork, Utah, is a small town located about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City.
