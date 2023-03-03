Toilet paper reportedly a source of 'forever chemicals' in wastewater

REI to phase out products made with 'forever chemicals' by 2026
REI plans to stop selling items made with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals."LEARN MORE
A study claims toilet paper should be considered "potentially" a major source of PFAS entering wastewater treatment systems.
People are likely adding PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," to wastewater without knowing it.
A study published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters says toilet paper should be considered a "potentially" major source of PFAS entering wastewater treatment systems.
Researchers came to that conclusion after testing toilet paper and wastewater sludge for PFAS. They found fluorotelomer phosphate diester, a type of "forever chemical," in both toilet paper and wastewater sludge.
REI plans to stop selling items made with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals."LEARN MORE
Researchers drew samples from all over the world, including the U.S., Chile, South Africa and the U.K. While the presence of PFAS were detected globally, the amount varied on how different populations use toilet paper.
In the U.S., it's customary to flush toilet paper. Some parts of the world throw toilet paper in the trash.
Studies have linked exposure to PFAS to adverse health effects. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says investigations into how exposure to PFAS can be harmful are still being conducted.
The CDC notes that PFAS are in food and the environment, making it unlikely to eliminate exposure entirely.
U.S scientists found the median levels of PFAS in freshwater fish were more than 270 times higher than those detected in commercially caught fish.LEARN MORE
Forecasters said the storm system will march eastward Friday, bringing the threat of severe weather into the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys.By Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News via AP
A person in Florida died from a brain-eating amoeba that may be linked to tap water used to cleanse their sinuses.By Shutterstock
Japan used digital mapping to determine it had a total of 14,125 islands in its territory.By Storyblocks
Books written by or about members of the LGBTQ community and people of color are reportedly challenged the most.By Scripps News
A Florida GOP lawmaker introduced legislation that would have bloggers who are paid to write about legislators register with the state.By AP
Jason Grosboll's out-of-this-world popcorn-buttering skills were filmed and posted to TikTok, earning him the title of "The Popcorn Guy."By Jae C. Hong / AP