Tom Brady announces he's retiring … again

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends
The CEO said it's "entirely up to" Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox.LEARN MORE
"I'm retiring. For good," the 45-year-old quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion said in a video posted on social media.
A year after Tom Brady said he was retiring, only to change his mind and play another season, Brady said Wednesday he is leaving the game "for good."
Brady posted a video to social media Wednesday morning acknowledging last year’s announcement.
“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I would just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used it up last year.”
On Feb. 1, 2022, he announced his retirement after much speculation. It took him 40 days to change his mind, returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his third season there after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady led his Buccaneers to the playoffs in his final season.
During his 23-year NFL career, he won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, and was a 15-time Pro Bowler. He set all-time NFL records for games won by a quarterback, career passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions.
Brady’s announcement comes as a comedic movie, "80 for Brady," about four women’s quest to see him play in the Super Bowl, is released in theaters this week. Brady walked the red carpet for the movie’s opening on Tuesday.
