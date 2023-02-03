Top White House economic adviser to exit role

Sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
Biden's current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks.LEARN MORE
This is the second major departure from the White House in recent weeks.
U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser will exit the role, according to a statement released by the president on Thursday.
President Biden said in a statement that Brian Deese, a top economic adviser at the White House and director of the National Economic Council, will leave his post, with no departure date mentioned in the statement.
Deese is credited as being a critical part of helping pass the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPs and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Biden's current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks.LEARN MORE
As the Biden administration faces a large and significant debt ceiling battle, Deese's departure will create a high-profile opening at the White House.
The White House is expected to appoint Lael Brainard, who is the vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as Deese's replacement, Axios reported.
The request for a criminal inquiry comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department.By Carolyn Kaster / AP
Not all Republicans who voted for former President Donald Trump in the past have the same opinions now, suggesting a competitive caucus is coming.By AP
The removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D) Minnesota, from the committee stems from a 2019 tweet that was condemned by Republicans.By AP
The request for a criminal inquiry comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department.By Carolyn Kaster / AP
The decision came hours before the secretary of state had been due to depart for Beijing and marked a new blow to U.S.-Chinese relations.By Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP
Companies are still seeking more workers and are hanging on tightly to the ones they have.By Robert F. Bukaty / AP