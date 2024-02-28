Toyota recalls 381,000 pickups for axle issue that raises crash risk

'Do not drive': Toyota recalls some 50,000 older vehicles
The automaker said the air bag inflators in the cars are at risk of exploding and causing serious injury or death.LEARN MORE
The recall applies to certain 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tacoma trucks that could have bolts in the rear axle loosen or fall off.
Toyota is recalling 381,000 vehicles because bolts in the rear axle could loosen or fall off, increasing the risk of a crash.
The manufacturer said the safety recall applies to certain model year 2022 to model year 2023 Toyota Tacoma trucks.
"Welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly during manufacturing could cause certain retaining nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off, potentially causing a part to separate from the axle. If separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash," Toyota said in a press release.
The company said Toyota dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly and retighten the axle retaining nuts free of charge. Any damaged axle components found during the inspection will be repaired or replaced.
Affected truck owners will receive recall notices in the mail about the issue by the end of April.
Last month, Toyota issued a "Do Not Drive" advisory on 50,000 older model vehicles over a potentially deadly issue that can cause the airbags to explode. Affected models included the 2003-2004 Corolla and Corolla Matrix, as well as the 2004-2005 RAV4.
